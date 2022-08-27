First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

NYSE:FRC opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

