Financial Comparison: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies 34.58% 107.10% 26.84% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dynavax Technologies and Tiziana Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.79%. Tiziana Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 366.67%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Tiziana Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $439.44 million 3.25 $76.71 million $1.40 8.07 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$23.42 million N/A N/A

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquatered in London, the United Kingdom.

