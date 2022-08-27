F L. Garrett III Acquires 1,500 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director F L. Garrett III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,482.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.33 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.