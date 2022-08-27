Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

