Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,116 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of IAC by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 314,885 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IAC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.04. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

