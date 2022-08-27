Equitable Trust Co. Has $579,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in CoStar Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,090,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,234,000 after acquiring an additional 557,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.