ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.08.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.