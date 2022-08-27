Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 17.76. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.96 and a twelve month high of 29.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

