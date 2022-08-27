Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 373,008 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 505,815 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 711,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 406,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.