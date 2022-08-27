Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 109 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $167.08 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.