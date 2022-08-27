Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CP opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.