Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Vontier by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

