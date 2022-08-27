Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after buying an additional 398,807 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.