Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $249,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,989. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.5 %

DINO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

