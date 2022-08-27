Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $161.19 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

