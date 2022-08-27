Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

