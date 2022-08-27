Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

