Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQB. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a current ratio of 18.39. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 811.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

