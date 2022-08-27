Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $146,046,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $111,468,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,796,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.70. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

