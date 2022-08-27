Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 3,819 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OSUR opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

