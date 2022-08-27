Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

DLR stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

