Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

