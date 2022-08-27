CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is -18.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

