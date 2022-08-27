Credit Suisse Group Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

TSE RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$173.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$118.24 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$131.73.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Insiders have sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

