Credit Suisse Group Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.
RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.71.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$173.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$118.24 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$131.73.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Insiders have sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last 90 days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
