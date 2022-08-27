Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,651,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.



