Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBL. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of PBL opened at C$20.02 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$18.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The stock has a market cap of C$538.90 million and a P/E ratio of 40.04.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.46 million.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pollard Banknote



Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

