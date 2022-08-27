Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.99. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

