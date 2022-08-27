Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 3.9 %

NDSN stock opened at $232.83 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

