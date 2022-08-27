Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Shares Down 0.5%

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 4.15 and last traded at 4.15. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.17.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Chemring Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

