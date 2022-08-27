CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CTT opened at $10.72 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $528.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
