CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CTT opened at $10.72 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $528.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust

About CatchMark Timber Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,515,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,067,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 228,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

