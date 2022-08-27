Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Raised by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,006 shares of company stock worth $8,411,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

