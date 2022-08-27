Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.
RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.