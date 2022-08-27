Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

