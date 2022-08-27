Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,923.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,923.13 ($35.32).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,115 ($37.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,939.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,903.31. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,359.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

