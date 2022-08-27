Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Big Lots Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE BIG opened at $22.02 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $636.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Big Lots by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

