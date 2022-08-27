Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
Big Lots has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Big Lots Trading Down 5.7 %
NYSE BIG opened at $22.02 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $636.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Big Lots by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
