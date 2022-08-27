Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 14,980.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,145,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total transaction of 10,220.00.

Backblaze Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 4.81 and a one year high of 36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.16.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $3,374,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLZE. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

