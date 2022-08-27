Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) vs. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Critical Review

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -16.42 Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 63.44 -$187.09 million ($3.03) -7.02

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42% Revolution Medicines -823.65% -39.20% -32.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 299.04%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.58%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other dementia indications; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

