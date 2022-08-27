Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$33.73

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays downgraded TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

TELUS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$27.34 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.11.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

