Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $274.84 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

