Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.