Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the July 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

AHPI stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

