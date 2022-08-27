Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Down 57.4% in August

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the July 31st total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALLR opened at $1.37 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

