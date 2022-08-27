AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

AirSculpt Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.