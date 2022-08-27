AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIB Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,861,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,461,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AIB Acquisition by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 427,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 332,150 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AIB Acquisition alerts:

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AIB stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. AIB Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

AIB Acquisition Company Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.