Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW) Short Interest Up 260.0% in August

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHRNW opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15. Ahren Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

