AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the July 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.5 %
AGNC Investment stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $25.71.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.
Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Stories
