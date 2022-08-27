AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the July 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.