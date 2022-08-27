Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Update

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

Agile Growth Price Performance

Agile Growth stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Agile Growth has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

About Agile Growth

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

