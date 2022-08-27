16,453 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after buying an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

AMLP stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.