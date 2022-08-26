Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTS opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.