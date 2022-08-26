Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

