The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

